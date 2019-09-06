News
Chance the Rapper and Wife Welcome 2nd Child

Lil Chano's fam is growing and growing.

Kirsten Corley, Chance The Rapper and Kensli Bennett arrive at the World Premiere Of Disney's 'The Lion King' held at the Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

And new baby makes four. Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Bennett, have welcomed their second child, a girl.

Kirsten made the announcement today (Sept. 6) on Instagram, of course, and shared the kid’s name.

“Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here,” was the caption of a photo of the babe in a onesie that reads “I am who he says I am.” The child’s face isn’t shown because, privacy.

The couple tied the knot back in March and already had a daughter named Kensli who is now officially a big sister.

Congratulations!

Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here.

