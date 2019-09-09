Christian Paul On Living In Flora-Bama, Skipping Class To Make Music & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Radio Now Exclusives
Hours before taking the stage at Break The Internet, 19-year-old singer/songwriter Christian Paul sat down with Lenny Bri and broke down a number of key items such as: how Houston reminds him of him, the significance of his “Strong” single, how skipping class to make music eventually landed him a record deal almost by accident and make music and so much more! We think Lenny Bri legit turned into Nardwuar with this one.

“I got signed without being in the meeting!” Paul says of how he got his record deal. “My managers were actually pitching another artist and they remember the head of the label saying that he misses soul music. So they played a voice note I made in Garage Band for him and I got my deal … off an acapella iPhone recording.”

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to Radio Now 92.1 on YouTube!

