Joe found a few inspiring stories about people stepping up to help after Hurriance Dorian has affected many, click here for more

McKinzie picked a video about not settling for anything other than what you deserve, check out her video below

Liv picked out a story about a teacher who won millions in the lottery & is still going to teach so she can make a difference, click here for more

Monday Motivation Stories was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: