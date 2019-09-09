News
Kanye West Took His Sunday Service Show to Chicago

Yeezus went back home to spread the gospel as only he can...

After giving Los Angeles and Ohio a taste of his once-private musical gospels, Kanye West finally got around to taking his Sunday Service show to his hometown of Chicago this past weekend and sure enough fans lined up outside Chicago’s Huntington Pavilion to receive the Holy Ghost courtesy of Yeezus.

With hardcore Yeezy fans braving the rainy weather outside of the arena hoping to catch a glimpse of the man of the house, Kanye West eventually made his way through the mob of aficionados to take the stage and energize the congregation by performing his classics “Jesus Walks” (of course) and “Ultralight Beam.”

Though the chances of Yeezy officially opening at Sunday Service church in Chicago is slim to none, but according to Billboard the musical director did tell the Chi-Town crowd “We’ll see you soon.” Who knows what they have planned for the future in Chicago but Lord knows having Kanye spreading positivity in his hometown is sorely needed especially at a time when gun violence in Chiraq has become a part of everyday life in some places.

Check out pics and videos of Kanye’s Sunday Service in Chicago below.

Sunday Service Chicago

09.08.19 | Chicago Sunday Service

#SundayService x @fellowshipchicago

