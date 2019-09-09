News
HomeNews

Stampede At Lil Weezyana Festival Leaves Several Injured

The show went on though.

Lil Weezyana 2019

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Some Hip-Hop fans are glad to be alive after this weekend. Things got dangerous after ticket holders thought they heard gunshots at a recent show.

Billboard is reporting that the crowd in attendance at the Lil Weezyana Festival experienced some tense moments throughout the day. According to the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate two loud disturbances caused many in the crowd to run for their safety shortly after Meek Mill’s performance. While it has yet to be confirmed what caused everyone to charge towards the exits, local police speculate that either a fight or perceived gunfire led to the disarray.

“My brother said to me and my cousin, ‘Run. Just run. I don’t know what’s happening,’” local attorney Melanie Melasky remembered. “I turned around at one point to see what was happening, but everyone was running away. No cops were going toward”.

As a result of the mad dash several received injuries ranging from cuts, scrapes and bruises. A 17-year-old girl who lost consciousness was treated onsite. Some of the infrastructure was also overrun leaving tents, barricades and tables unusable. Additionally the commotion led to some criminal behavior with some looting at the beverage booths.

Nevertheless the show continued even after the fracas. Following Meek’s 30-minute performance Travis Scott and Lil Wayne hit the stage. Live Nation Entertainment, the festival’s promotion company, has yet to formally comment on the matter.

Photo: Aaron Gilbert/ WENN

Stampede At Lil Weezyana Festival Leaves Several Injured was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Amir Diamond the View
Wendy Williams Dives Deep Into Divorce Details On…
 5 days ago
09.05.19
2016 Tony Awards - Show
Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry To Perform With Houston…
 5 days ago
09.05.19
Camello Cabello at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival
Camila Cabello Just Dropped 2 Major HITS!
 5 days ago
09.05.19
2019 MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 5 days ago
09.05.19
NBCUniversal Portrait Studio, March 2017
There’s No Real Way To Prepare For “This…
 6 days ago
09.04.19
Amir Diamond
Here’s How Amir Diamond Missed His Nephew’s First…
 6 days ago
09.04.19
New Selena Gomez Music!!!
 6 days ago
09.04.19
Daily Life in Bangkok
Watch This Maid Of Honor Wear A T-Rex…
 6 days ago
09.04.19
Preparation For And Celebration Of A Quinceanera
Watch Alison Luff’s Emotional “Used To Be Mine”…
 7 days ago
09.03.19
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
The Song By @NfRealMusic That Made Amir Diamond…
 7 days ago
09.03.19
Ariana Grande "Sweetener World Tour" - London
Ariana Grande Files Lawsuit Against Forever 21 For…
 7 days ago
09.03.19
One Love Manchester Concert
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past…
 1 week ago
09.03.19
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Debuts At No. 1 On…
 1 week ago
09.01.19
Chris Brown
Chris Brown Channels MJ In “Heat” Video Feat.…
 2 weeks ago
08.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close