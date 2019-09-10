Another week means another roll with dare dice!!

Last week McKinzie rolled the lowest number which meant she had to pick out a dare in the box of shame and complete it! Porkchop was on vacation last week so the streak of him rolling the lowest number died out, but this week he’s back so the chances of him having to do it again are high! Find out who has to complete the dare tomorrow live on our Instagram…listen below!

#PODCAST Dare Dice Roll was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: