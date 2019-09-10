News
HomeNews

Cardi B Barks Back At Plastic Surgery Shamers In IG Rant [Video]

Dr. Miami approved.

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

As we know Cardi B isn’t the one to bite her tongue for anyone. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that she had a strong response for those that recently came for her without being sent for.

As spotted on Complex the Bronx bombshell gave everyone a piece of her mind over the weekend. Apparently her feet was put to the fire for her public advocacy of plastic surgery. In short some felt that her stardom is sending the wrong message to impressionable teenagers; specifically her role in in the stripper inspired Hustlers film. Naturally the criticism didn’t sit well with Bardi. On Sunday, September 8 she clapped back in her signature fashion.

“Women talk about uplifting each other, but are we really uplifting each other?” she asked of her followers. “I remember when I didn’t have no motherf***in’ titties and I remember when I had a fun-sized ass. I only come at people about they body when they talking sh*t about me, but let me tell you motherf***ers something.”

She also pointed to the age old science of haters are probably your biggest fans. “If you confident in yourself, you don’t gotta be under the next bi***’s comments talking about her body . . . Y’all talking sh*t under these bi***es’ bodies because y’all want it or what? ‘Cause it sounds like you hatin’,” she theorized.

You can see the rant in full below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B Barks Back At Plastic Surgery Shamers In IG Rant [Video] was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals
Doja Cat Talks Style, Body Positivity, Potential Megan…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions
Click Here To Go To Kanye West’s “Sunday…
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
ZEDD
Win Zedd Tickets All Week With Amir Diamond!…
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Volunteer serving healthy meal to families in food bank
Eat This Not That: Cauliflower Tempura!
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII - Show
Jordin Sparks Returns To Broadway As Jenna In…
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Amir Diamond the View
Wendy Williams Dives Deep Into Divorce Details On…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
2016 Tony Awards - Show
Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry To Perform With Houston…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
Camello Cabello at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival
Camila Cabello Just Dropped 2 Major HITS!
 6 days ago
09.05.19
2019 MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
NBCUniversal Portrait Studio, March 2017
There’s No Real Way To Prepare For “This…
 7 days ago
09.04.19
Amir Diamond
Here’s How Amir Diamond Missed His Nephew’s First…
 7 days ago
09.04.19
New Selena Gomez Music!!!
 7 days ago
09.04.19
Daily Life in Bangkok
Watch This Maid Of Honor Wear A T-Rex…
 1 week ago
09.04.19
Preparation For And Celebration Of A Quinceanera
Watch Alison Luff’s Emotional “Used To Be Mine”…
 1 week ago
09.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close