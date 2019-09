If I lived in New York, I would spend all of my money on Broadway shows. I wish I had enough money to fly there over the next month to see Jordin Sparks in “Waitress.” She’ll be starring as Jenna September 16 – October 27. Break a leg, J! I’ll be impatiently waiting on someone to drop a video of you on youtube covering “She Used To Be Mine.”

