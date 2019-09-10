Click Here To Go To Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions

Source: Didier Baverel / Getty

Some would say that Kanye West has gone mad over the past few years. One positive thing that he has going for him is “Sunday Service.” We’ve seen his wifey (Kim Kardashian-West) post behind-the-scenes footage and have been wanting more ever since. I think this a time where the world wants to be healed more than ever. Experience what goes down at these iconic events below. Hopefully, he brings one of these celebrations to Houston soon. Yeezy, we’re waiting on ya! -Amir Diamond

