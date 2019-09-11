News
HomeNews

LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia & More

Leave the kids at home and dust off those baggy farmer jeans and get in that NY state of mind...

10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Though Def Jam, Death Row and Bad Boy were considered the 90’s biggest and baddest Hip-Hop record labels, real heads know that LOUD Records was responsible for dropping just as much classic material (if not more) as the aforementioned companies. To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, LOUD Records will be throwing a OG star-studded concert on October 11 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ dubbed LOUD Twenty-Five.

Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Big Pun, and Xzibit are just a few names that the house that Steve Rifkind and Rich Issacson built. They helped push the rap game forward and the sounds that they created still reverberate in the culture to this day.

Slated to feature performances from LOUD alumni such as the Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia, Mobb Deep (R.I.P. Prodigy), dead prez, Pete Rock, and a Big Pun tribute courtesy of Fat Joe and Remy Ma, the concert event is poised to become a night to remember for the heads who lived Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Steve Rifkind perfectly summed up why this concert means so much to him.

“This celebration means the world to me,” said Rifkind via a press statement. “LOUD was born out of a love for hip hop and a childhood fantasy. To see it grow into one of the most iconic and storied hip hop labels in history and having the opportunity to celebrate with our amazing artists 25 years later leaves me speechless about our journey.”

Get tickets to the OG Hip-Hop concert of 2019 at Ticketmaster and let us know if you’re looking forward to partying like it’s nineteen ninety-something once again come October 11.

 

LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia & More was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals
Doja Cat Talks Style, Body Positivity, Potential Megan…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions
Click Here To Go To Kanye West’s “Sunday…
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
ZEDD
Win Zedd Tickets All Week With Amir Diamond!…
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Volunteer serving healthy meal to families in food bank
Eat This Not That: Cauliflower Tempura!
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII - Show
Jordin Sparks Returns To Broadway As Jenna In…
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Amir Diamond the View
Wendy Williams Dives Deep Into Divorce Details On…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
2016 Tony Awards - Show
Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry To Perform With Houston…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
Camello Cabello at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival
Camila Cabello Just Dropped 2 Major HITS!
 6 days ago
09.05.19
2019 MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
NBCUniversal Portrait Studio, March 2017
There’s No Real Way To Prepare For “This…
 7 days ago
09.04.19
Amir Diamond
Here’s How Amir Diamond Missed His Nephew’s First…
 7 days ago
09.04.19
New Selena Gomez Music!!!
 7 days ago
09.04.19
Daily Life in Bangkok
Watch This Maid Of Honor Wear A T-Rex…
 1 week ago
09.04.19
Preparation For And Celebration Of A Quinceanera
Watch Alison Luff’s Emotional “Used To Be Mine”…
 1 week ago
09.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close