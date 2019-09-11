Doja Cat Talks Style, Body Positivity, Potential Megan Thee Stallion Collab & More!

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion? On one night? It happened at Break The Internet and the Radio Now 92.1 crew of Amir Diamond and Laura chatted with Doja Cat about her style, freaky things she’s looked up on the internet, her favorite GIF and more!

SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/RadioNowSubscribe MORE: https://radionowhouston.com/ Radio Now App: http://bit.ly/RadioNowApp/ FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/radionowhouston INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/radionowhouston TWITTER: https://twitter.com/radionowhouston

Also On Radio Now 92.1: