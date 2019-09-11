News
HomeNews

Where’s The Food, Bruv?: Drake Reveals ‘Top Boy’ Soundtrack, Shares Tracklist

Local stars shine on this project.

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Drake was such a fan of British street drama Top Boy, that he was able to get taken off the shelf (it’s OG run was from 2011 to 2013) and executive produced its forthcoming third season. So, of course, the Toronto rapper’s OVO Sound label is helming its soundtrack, and its social accounts shared the tracklist.

Out this Friday the 13, the album features 17 songs. Drake fans will hate to see it, but the 6 God only appears one time on the project, a bonus track called “Behind Barz.” Also, said song is a few years old.

The rest of the album features appearance from notable British acts including Baka, Fredo, Giggs and Headie One.

The third season of Top Boy will hit Netflix on Friday, September 13.

Where’s The Food, Bruv?: Drake Reveals ‘Top Boy’ Soundtrack, Shares Tracklist was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Family Matters
Learn Life Lessons From Chance The Rapper On…
 6 mins ago
09.11.19
This Book Will Teach You How To Win…
 9 hours ago
09.11.19
BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals
Doja Cat Talks Style, Body Positivity, Potential Megan…
 10 hours ago
09.11.19
Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions
Click Here To Go To Kanye West’s “Sunday…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
ZEDD
Win Zedd Tickets All Week With Amir Diamond!…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Volunteer serving healthy meal to families in food bank
Eat This Not That: Cauliflower Tempura!
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII - Show
Jordin Sparks Returns To Broadway As Jenna In…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Amir Diamond the View
Wendy Williams Dives Deep Into Divorce Details On…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
2016 Tony Awards - Show
Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry To Perform With Houston…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
Camello Cabello at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival
Camila Cabello Just Dropped 2 Major HITS!
 6 days ago
09.05.19
2019 MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
NBCUniversal Portrait Studio, March 2017
There’s No Real Way To Prepare For “This…
 7 days ago
09.04.19
Amir Diamond
Here’s How Amir Diamond Missed His Nephew’s First…
 7 days ago
09.04.19
New Selena Gomez Music!!!
 1 week ago
09.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close