News
HomeNews

Lil Nas X Doesn’t Have Beef With Kevin Hart Like Everyone Else Does [Video]

The "Old Town Road" star spoke about the pair's recent appearance on HBO's 'The Shop' and didn't read into Hart's interjection the way others did.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Lil Nas X had the Internet rallying around him after a recent appearance on HBO’s The Shop alongside Kevin Hart, which some fans felt was the comedian trying to question X on his sexuality. According to the “Old Town Road” star, he says there’s no issue between him and Hart and even if there were issues, the public wouldn’t know about it.

TMZ exclusively reports:

The “Old Town Road” rapper says he’s not fuming about the perceived slight. While recording an interview Tuesday with DJ Scream and Moran Tha Man — for their Atlanta-based show, Hoodrich Radio! — he said, “I’m not mad at Kevin Hart.”

Lil Nas really wanted that to sink in for the outrage police on the Internet … who were still going after Kevin, even after he suffered serious injuries in that car accident.

Last week on HBO’s “The Shop” Nas X was asked about coming out as gay earlier this year. Before he could even get into why he came out when he did … Kevin blurted out, “He said he was gay, so what?!?” Many people found it tone-deaf.

Kevin later interjected with more clarifying questions that some took as disrespect, especially in light of his past issues with the LGBTQ community.

Welp, that settles that, although it’s doubtful people won’t take their feet off Kevin Hart’s neck for his past transgressions all the same.

Photo: WENN

Lil Nas X Doesn’t Have Beef With Kevin Hart Like Everyone Else Does [Video] was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Family Matters
Learn Life Lessons From Chance The Rapper On…
 6 mins ago
09.11.19
This Book Will Teach You How To Win…
 9 hours ago
09.11.19
BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals
Doja Cat Talks Style, Body Positivity, Potential Megan…
 10 hours ago
09.11.19
Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions
Click Here To Go To Kanye West’s “Sunday…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
ZEDD
Win Zedd Tickets All Week With Amir Diamond!…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Volunteer serving healthy meal to families in food bank
Eat This Not That: Cauliflower Tempura!
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII - Show
Jordin Sparks Returns To Broadway As Jenna In…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Amir Diamond the View
Wendy Williams Dives Deep Into Divorce Details On…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
2016 Tony Awards - Show
Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry To Perform With Houston…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
Camello Cabello at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival
Camila Cabello Just Dropped 2 Major HITS!
 6 days ago
09.05.19
2019 MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 6 days ago
09.05.19
NBCUniversal Portrait Studio, March 2017
There’s No Real Way To Prepare For “This…
 7 days ago
09.04.19
Amir Diamond
Here’s How Amir Diamond Missed His Nephew’s First…
 7 days ago
09.04.19
New Selena Gomez Music!!!
 1 week ago
09.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close