Learn Life Lessons From Chance The Rapper On The Ellen Show! [VIDEO]

I freaking love Chance The Rapper! I’m a little upset that it took me years to give him a chance (No pun intended). I didn’t jam him during his Acid Rap and 10 Day projects. Free Press Summer Fest is what made me pay attention to this dude. His performance of “Sunday Candy” was the reason I lost my spot in line for my Jalepeno Corndog. Food is very important to me, so if you can distract me from it… you’ve got something special! Lol

Check out his recent appearance on “The Ellen Show” below.

