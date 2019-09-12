News
Lil Nas X Drops In On His Former High School For Surprise Visit [Video]

The Lithia Springs High School performed tracks from his latest release, including his huge hit "Old Town Road."

Lil Nas X Surprise Visit To Lithia Springs High School

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lil Nas X and his amazing run for the year hasn’t slowed down much, and he’s now using his massive fame to put smiles on faces and to get folks out their seats. The “Old Town Road” star visited his former high school much to the delight of the students for a surprise visit they didn’t see coming.

X, now 20, was just attending Lithia Springs High School in Lithia Springs, Ga., a town 18 miles west of Atlanta, a few years back. As reported by the crew at Hot 107.9, X thrilled the Lithia Springs Lions by rocking a few songs, including his smash single.

As evidenced by the video below, the student body was especially thrilled.

Way to give back, Lil Nas X!

Photo: Getty

