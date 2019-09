Houston women are winning!!!! This is only the beginning for Megan Thee Stallion. If you think 2019 was her year, think again. She just signed a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, so you know what that means; it’s only up from here! Ahhhh (sticks tongue out in true hot boy fashion)! -Diamond

Watch her recent performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon here:

