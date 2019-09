Say what you want about Kim Kardashian West, but I love this woman! She’s worked hard for her brand. Stop it with the ridicule over the Ray J sextape. She took something that was seen as negative and turned it into something positive. I loved the advice she gave to The View’s Meghan McCain about how to cope with the passing of a parent. She also gave insight into Kanye’s Sunday Service. Check out a clip of the interview below.

