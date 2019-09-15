News
Another One: DJ Khaled & Wife Nicole Tuck Are Expecting 2nd Child

DJ Khaled has added a new meaning to his catch phrase, "another one," by announcing he and his wife are expecting their second child.

US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

DJ Khaled is about to be a father-again.

In a heartfelt post shared via Instagram, DJ Khaled announced that he and his wife Nicole Tuck are expecting their second child. The Instagram video featured his wife receiving an ultrasound, with the caption, “God is the greatest.”

“Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way,” DJ Khaled wrote. “After that blessing, I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now.”

View this post on Instagram

Nicole Tuck debuted her growing belly at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball on Thursday night, hours after DJ Khaled announced she was pregnant with another boy. The couple posed for photos on the red carpet where the famed producer was seen kissing and cradling her middle.

Before making his announcement, DJ Khaled made a special appearance at the NYC stop on Meek Mill and Future’s Legendary Nights Tour.

The pregnancy announcement comes almost three years after the Khaleds welcomed their son Asahd.

 

Another One: DJ Khaled & Wife Nicole Tuck Are Expecting 2nd Child was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

