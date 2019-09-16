Adele Is Ready To Make An ‘Upbeat’ Breakup Song About Her Ex-Husband

We’re hearing more and more about Adele‘s upcoming new album and now we have details on what her first song is about to sound like.

According to The Sun, the soon-to-be-divorced multi-time Grammy winner is about to make her latest project and song all about the final moments and days of her marriage to Simon Knocki, with whom she has a baby boy with. Per the UK tabloid, the upcoming Adele track will be an upbeat song about her relationship with Knocki.

“But it’s optimistic, reflective of the good times and about learning to move on from them and make new memories by yourself,” an insider told the outlet. “It has been cathartic for her to put her feelings into her music. Fans can expect to hear personal details on her album. All being well, the song should be out in November but she is still working on everything.”

Adele filed for divorce from Knocki officially last week after two years of marriage. The pair had been together for seven years but announced their separation back in April.

According to PEOPLE, the new music for Adele has helped her navigate troubling times post-marriage and more. “She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” the source continued. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

