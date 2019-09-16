Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights To ‘Seinfeld’

The cast of the Emmy-winning "Seinfeld"

Source: SCOTT FLYNN / Getty

Beginning in 2021, Seinfeld will have a new home — on Netflix.

The streaming giant announced on Monday that it has successfully acquired the rights to the legendary show beginning in two years when Hulu’s deal with Sony Pictures Television wraps up. The deal between Netflix and Seinfeld is said to last about five years.

Per Deadline, all 180 episodes will be made available on the platform globally and can be viewed in 4K. Which, of course made the Seinfled if it were modern-day Twitter account squeal with joy.

There was, of course, a bidding war for the rights to the show with players including HBO Max but Netflix won in the end. Seinfeld joins Jerry Seinfeld‘s other show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee which debuted its newest season earlier this year with the likes of Seth RogenEddie MurphyRicky Gervais, and Jamie Foxx.

RELATED: Jerry Seinfeld Breaks Down Slang 101 with Steve Harvey [VIDEO]

RELATED: Eddie Murphy In Talks With Netflix For New Stand Up Special [Video]

netflix , seinfeld

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
The cast of the Emmy-winning "Seinfeld"
Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights To ‘Seinfeld’
 1 hour ago
09.16.19
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals
Adele Is Ready To Make An ‘Upbeat’ Breakup…
 1 hour ago
09.16.19
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea
Kim Kardashian West’s Advice To Those Who Have…
 3 days ago
09.13.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
“Are You Afraid Of The Dark?” Returns To…
 3 days ago
09.13.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Signs Management Deal With Jay…
 3 days ago
09.13.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Heads To The Tonight Show…
 4 days ago
09.12.19
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Make Out Video…
 4 days ago
09.13.19
Tracee Ellis Ross
Get A First Look At ABC’s “mixed-ish” [TRAILER]
 5 days ago
09.11.19
Family Matters
Learn Life Lessons From Chance The Rapper On…
 5 days ago
09.11.19
This Book Will Teach You How To Win…
 5 days ago
09.11.19
BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals
Doja Cat Talks Style, Body Positivity, Potential Megan…
 5 days ago
09.11.19
Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions
Click Here To Go To Kanye West’s “Sunday…
 6 days ago
09.10.19
ZEDD
Win Zedd Tickets All Week With Amir Diamond!…
 6 days ago
09.10.19
Volunteer serving healthy meal to families in food bank
Eat This Not That: Cauliflower Tempura!
 6 days ago
09.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close