Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights To ‘Seinfeld’

Beginning in 2021, Seinfeld will have a new home — on Netflix.

The streaming giant announced on Monday that it has successfully acquired the rights to the legendary show beginning in two years when Hulu’s deal with Sony Pictures Television wraps up. The deal between Netflix and Seinfeld is said to last about five years.

Per Deadline, all 180 episodes will be made available on the platform globally and can be viewed in 4K. Which, of course made the Seinfled if it were modern-day Twitter account squeal with joy.

SEINFELD AND CHILL — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) September 16, 2019

There was, of course, a bidding war for the rights to the show with players including HBO Max but Netflix won in the end. Seinfeld joins Jerry Seinfeld‘s other show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee which debuted its newest season earlier this year with the likes of Seth Rogen, Eddie Murphy, Ricky Gervais, and Jamie Foxx.

Netflix All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

