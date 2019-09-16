H-Town
HomeH-Town

Los Lideres Spotlight: Franky The Barber, His Inspired Cutz And Paying It Forward Through His Daughter

Franky Da Barber

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing from September 15 to October 15, celebrating the history, culture, pride, and landmarks made by his Hispanic men and women all over the globe. This year, XFINITY presents Los Lideres: Highlighting Houston’s Hispanic Heroes and Franky Da Barber, like any neighborhood barber, is helping shape lives and the confidence of clients across the city.

The Inspired Cutz owner and founder sits down with us to discuss how he found cutting hair to be his passion, growing up in Houston and how he’s passing down his love to his 7-year-old daughter Alijah who has already gone viral with her skills cutting hair.

Stay tuned for more Los Lideres content, brought to you by XFINITY!

Subscribe to the Box’s YouTube channel here!

Los Lideres Spotlight: Franky The Barber, His Inspired Cutz And Paying It Forward Through His Daughter was originally published on theboxhouston.com

franky the barber , Hispanic Heritage Month , los lideres

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift Is Joining The Upcoming Season Of…
 2 hours ago
09.16.19
The cast of the Emmy-winning "Seinfeld"
Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights To ‘Seinfeld’
 4 hours ago
09.16.19
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals
Adele Is Ready To Make An ‘Upbeat’ Breakup…
 4 hours ago
09.16.19
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea
Kim Kardashian West’s Advice To Those Who Have…
 3 days ago
09.13.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
“Are You Afraid Of The Dark?” Returns To…
 3 days ago
09.13.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Signs Management Deal With Jay…
 3 days ago
09.13.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Heads To The Tonight Show…
 4 days ago
09.12.19
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Make Out Video…
 4 days ago
09.13.19
Tracee Ellis Ross
Get A First Look At ABC’s “mixed-ish” [TRAILER]
 5 days ago
09.11.19
Family Matters
Learn Life Lessons From Chance The Rapper On…
 5 days ago
09.11.19
This Book Will Teach You How To Win…
 5 days ago
09.11.19
BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals
Doja Cat Talks Style, Body Positivity, Potential Megan…
 5 days ago
09.11.19
Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions
Click Here To Go To Kanye West’s “Sunday…
 6 days ago
09.10.19
ZEDD
Win Zedd Tickets All Week With Amir Diamond!…
 6 days ago
09.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close