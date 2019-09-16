The Voice just got a major and we mean MAJOR guest this season!

According to E! Taylor Swift is joining the voice as a Mega Mentor. I mean, if anyone can do that it’s her! She’s only the BIGGEST ARTIST in the WORLD!!

She’ll help prepare them for the Knockout part of the competition. Looks like she’ll be on in late October. This also makes me think there’s something else on the horizon. Artists usually do stuff like this if they’re promoting something. What else does she have to promote outside of her new album “Lover”? Maybe we’ll find out!

RELATED: Adam Levine Leaving ‘The Voice’ Means He’s Missing Out On $30 Million

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Taylor Swift Is Joining The Upcoming Season Of ‘The Voice’ was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Dustin Kross Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: