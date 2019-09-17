Entertainment News
Wendy Williams Makes Big Announcement During Season 11 Premiere!

Wendy Williams has perhaps been the biggest Hot Topic for some time now. Halloween 2017, we saw her faint live on TV. In December 2018, we wondered what events led to her fracturing her arm. This year, she’s given us insight on her journey through Divorce (which included living in a sober house). Critics and Wendy Watchers have been wondering how much longer she would be on-air. This morning, she announced that her heavily popular daytime talk show has officially been renewed for two more seasons! How SHE doin!?

