Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice To Younger Self & More

You can’t turn on your television these days without seeing our good sister Keke Palmer. The actress, singer and new host of ‘Strahan, Sara & Keke’ has been in our lives for nearly 15 years now, and she only seems to keep getting better with time.

On top of her new GMA gig, Keke is also starring in one of the most highly anticipated flicks of the year.— ‘Hustlers’. Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

The film, which is based on a true story, stars Jennifer Lopez as Ramona, the ringleader of the group, Constance Wu as Destiny, the new dancer at a gentlemen’s club and a few other popular faces you may have seen before.  Like Cardi B, Lizzo, and Miss Palmer herself.

We caught up with Keke to talk about her role as Mercedes in the Lorene Scafaria directed movie, and we wound up chatting about everything from Zodiac signs to advice for younger selves. When asked about which astrological sign was a no-no on her dating list, the Virgo Queen dished:

“[I would never date a] Gemini. They’re a little too much. They’ll give you anxiety. Virgo men are a lil much too.”

On learning from the star-stuffed cast, Keke says:

“I think what I loved seeing the most was Jennifer on set as a producer. And Jennifer on set as an actress. And also as a mom and family woman. I think as a woman in this industry, it’s alway beautiful to see someone effortlessly wear those hats.”

Check out the video above to see what else Keke had to say about getting her credit in the industry, what advice she’d give her 12-year old and more. Catch ‘Hustlers’ in theaters now.

 

Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice To Younger Self & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

