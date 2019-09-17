Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Eve Steps Out At London Fashion Week And Her Outfit Has People Speculating A Baby Is On The Way

Red Carpet Arrivals - Fashion For Relief London 2019

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Eve stepped out in support of Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Charity Runway Show and while she wasn’t on the runway all eyes were on the former rapper. The Philly native was in attendance at the star studded event with her millionaire husband Maximillion Cooper.

Red Carpet Arrivals - Fashion For Relief London 2019

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

She wore a white Maison Valentino dress designed by their current creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. I love the high ruffled neckline. She paired the look with white Yves Saint Laurent boots – the outfit was on it and she looked so ethereal. To accessorize and give a pop of color – she added a wine colored clutch and silver bracelets. Her husband complimented her nicely in a tailored black suit with a detailed line in the pants. He was relaxed in all white sneakers.

Red Carpet Arrivals - Fashion For Relief London 2019

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

However, it wasn’t her handsome husband or her shimmery and dewy pink makeup that had people talking. Her choice of a loose fitted dress had tongues wagging that Eve might be pregnant with child.

Could it be?!

Bvlgari Serpenti Seduttori Launch Event

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Eve wears fitted clothes so this outfit choice did raise some eyebrows. She was spotted later that evening at a Serpenti Seduttori event in a cream Valentino mini dress that was also loose fit. In the picture, her arms are covering her stomach. Maybe just to show off her bracelets? One can only wonder.

This would be the first child together for Eve and Maximillion Cooper. Cooper has four children from a previous marriage. Earlier this year on The Talk, the 40-year-old opened up about her struggles with infertility. “It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself. Since I’ve shared, people have been so sweet to me. Even in the audience people have actually come to me and hugged me and said you deserve it and it’s going to happen for you.”

According the the CDC only 8% of Black women from the ages of 25 to 44 get help in their pregnancy journey. With new advancing technology, I hope that Eve is able to get assistance with her fertility journey and have the child she so desires.

DON’T MISS:

Eve Is Out Here Glowing With No Makeup And Here’s A Skincare Routine To Help You Do The Same

“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This

EXCLUSIVE: Viola Davis On Skincare, Coming To Faith, And Why She Loves ‘Insecure’

Chromat - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019

25 photos Launch gallery

#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019

Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019

#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019

There's a reason why New York Fashion Week is the first on the fashion month calendar. While some individuals consider New York boring or wonder if true style is coming out of here, I believe that NYFW is pushing diversity and innovation forward. Whether it's see now where now collections or having diversity of all kinds represented on the runway, NYFW really illustrates the melting pot that is America. This season we saw sustainable designs from Studio One Eighty Nine, West Africa mixing with European silhouettes from Maki Oh, and designers from Indonesia, China and more. Of course, we have our well known staples like Marc Jacobs and Parabal Gurung; nevertheless, we also had fashion forward designs from Chromat and Savage X Fenty. Click through our gallery to see our favorite looks on Black models from NYFW 2019!

Eve Steps Out At London Fashion Week And Her Outfit Has People Speculating A Baby Is On The Way was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice…
 10 hours ago
09.17.19
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Wendy Williams Makes Big Announcement During Season 11…
 20 hours ago
09.16.19
Taylor Swift Is Joining The Upcoming Season Of…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
The cast of the Emmy-winning "Seinfeld"
Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights To ‘Seinfeld’
 1 day ago
09.16.19
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals
Adele Is Ready To Make An ‘Upbeat’ Breakup…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
8 items
Demi Lovato Reportedly Went On Date With ‘Bachelorette’…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea
Kim Kardashian West’s Advice To Those Who Have…
 4 days ago
09.13.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
“Are You Afraid Of The Dark?” Returns To…
 4 days ago
09.13.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Signs Management Deal With Jay…
 4 days ago
09.13.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Heads To The Tonight Show…
 5 days ago
09.12.19
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Make Out Video…
 5 days ago
09.13.19
Tracee Ellis Ross
Get A First Look At ABC’s “mixed-ish” [TRAILER]
 6 days ago
09.11.19
Family Matters
Learn Life Lessons From Chance The Rapper On…
 6 days ago
09.11.19
This Book Will Teach You How To Win…
 6 days ago
09.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close