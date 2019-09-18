Diplo, Normani, Kehlani & More Shine In Fenty Fashion Show Trailer!

I don’t have Amazon Prime Video, but I’m starting to consider getting it. I want to see Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show. So many of our favorite celebrities are apart of this project. I think this is a game changer. For so many years, people only talked about the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (as far as televised events are concerned). Now, we can support another dope product. On top of that… the designs are from a woman of color! Talk about breaking barriers.

Get a glimpse of Normani, Diplo, Kehlani & more in the trailer below.

