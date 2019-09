Luke Islam has a voice that makes the hairs on my arms stand up. He’s a kid who sings like he’s experienced some real life s***! You can literally see and feel the soul and hope in his eyes whenever he belts out show-tunes. This 12-year-old has a bright future ahead of him. Watch the videos below and thank me later. Lol

