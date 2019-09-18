Tropical Depression Imelda : Is my school closed?

Tropical Depression Imelda is stirring up the pot in Houston, on the bright side that means NO SCHOOL TODAY!! Well, for some of us. Check the list below to see if your school is closed today. Check back again later on today to see updates for the rest of the week!
Alvin ISD
Angleton ISD
Brazosport ISD
Clear Creek ISD
Cleveland ISD
College of the Mainland
Crosby ISD
Dayton ISD
Deer Park ISD
Dickinson ISD
Friendswood ISD
Galveston ISD
Galveston College
Goosecreek ISD
HCC
High Island ISD
Hitchcock ISD
La Porte ISD
Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy
Pasadena ISD
Santa Fe ISD
Texas A&M Galveston
Texas City ISD
List VIA KHOU 11 : https://www.khou.com/article/weather/tropical-storm-imelda-school-closures-in-houston-and-southeast-texas/285-b8f3e8ec-d031-4fb3-a6bf-9e760255dc75