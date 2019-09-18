Tropical Depression Imelda : Is my school closed?

Tropical Depression Imelda is stirring up the pot in Houston, on the bright side that means NO SCHOOL TODAY!! Well, for some of us. Check the list below to see if your school is closed today. Check back again later on today to see updates for the rest of the week!

Alvin ISD

Angleton ISD

Brazosport ISD

Clear Creek ISD

Cleveland ISD

College of the Mainland

Crosby ISD

Dayton ISD

Deer Park ISD

Dickinson ISD

Friendswood ISD

Galveston ISD

Galveston College

Goosecreek ISD

HCC

High Island ISD

Hitchcock ISD

La Porte ISD

Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy

Pasadena ISD

Santa Fe ISD

Texas A&M Galveston

Texas City ISD

List VIA KHOU 11 : https://www.khou.com/article/weather/tropical-storm-imelda-school-closures-in-houston-and-southeast-texas/285-b8f3e8ec-d031-4fb3-a6bf-9e760255dc75

