Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Merriam-Webster Adds Non-Binary Pronoun ‘They’ to its Dictionary

McDonald's Unhappy Over McJob Addition To Dictionary

Source: Tim Boyle / Getty

Merriam-Webster added more than 500 words to its dictionary Tuesday, including the non-binary pronoun “they.”

“They” can be used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is non-binary. Non-binary is a spectrum of gender identities that are not exclusively masculine or exclusively feminine‍—‌identities that are outside the gender binary.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

In an official announcement Tuesday, MW clarified their decision, saying “they” has consistently been used as a singular pronoun since the late 1300s, also noting they have evidence in its files of the non-binary “they” dating back to 1950 and that it’s likely there are earlier uses of “they” out there.

“They” is just one of the 533 new words and phrases added to the dictionary.

Some of the other newly added words and terms include:
Deep state
Escape room
Colorism
Bechdel test
Autogenic training
Pain point
Rhoticity
Dad joke
Source: CNN

Merriam-Webster Adds Non-Binary Pronoun ‘They’ to its Dictionary was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
BTS named ambassadors for Hyundai
They’re Back: BTS Returns To Work After ‘Rest…
 6 mins ago
09.18.19
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 1
Watch Kelly Clarkson Reunite With Simon Cowell, Paula…
 30 mins ago
09.18.19
Merriam-Webster Adds Non-Binary Pronoun ‘They’ to its Dictionary
 5 hours ago
09.18.19
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Simon Cowell Gets Caught In Lies On The…
 15 hours ago
09.17.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Luke Islam Does It Again With “Never Enough”…
 17 hours ago
09.17.19
Normani Soul Train Music awards
Diplo, Normani, Kehlani & More Shine In Fenty…
 18 hours ago
09.17.19
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Wendy Williams Makes Big Announcement During Season 11…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Taylor Swift Is Joining The Upcoming Season Of…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
The cast of the Emmy-winning "Seinfeld"
Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights To ‘Seinfeld’
 2 days ago
09.16.19
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals
Adele Is Ready To Make An ‘Upbeat’ Breakup…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
8 items
Demi Lovato Reportedly Went On Date With ‘Bachelorette’…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea
Kim Kardashian West’s Advice To Those Who Have…
 5 days ago
09.13.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
“Are You Afraid Of The Dark?” Returns To…
 5 days ago
09.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close