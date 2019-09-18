Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Kelly Clarkson Reunite With Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul & Randy Jackson [VIDEO]

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 1

Source: NBC / Getty

Oh, you knew this was going to happen with Kelly Clarkson and her new show!

On Wednesday’s episode, the American Idol winner brought back the OG judges, Paula AbdulRandy Jackson and Simon Cowell for a reunion that will have you all the way back in your feels remembering about the iconic first season of Idol.

“I actually genuinely do not believe we would be sitting here today if you hadn’t entered the show that day,” Cowell told Clarkson. “The whole premise of this show was, we had to find a star who was going to sell records We found some great people that whole year but when you delivered that moment on that first live show and when you sang that winning song at the end.”

Clarkson, as you may recall, won the very first season of Idol, helping kick off a boom of singing competitions and her Grammy-award winning career. Abdul called her victory a “game-changer” and Jackson told her he can recall the moment where they had something big on their hands.

“We looked at each other at the end of the finale and said, ‘Wow, this thing is really going to work.’ I think that is the moment that we knew,” Jackson said. The show would become the launching point of fellow Idol winners such as Carrie UnderwoodJennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert.

Since her show was announced last September, The Kelly Clarkson Show has received strong ratings and has featured great guests such as The Rock,

RELATED: WATCH: Pearland’s Kechi Sngs With Kelly Clarkson! [VIDEO]

 

kelly clarkson , the kelly clarkson show

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
BTS named ambassadors for Hyundai
They’re Back: BTS Returns To Work After ‘Rest…
 8 mins ago
09.18.19
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 1
Watch Kelly Clarkson Reunite With Simon Cowell, Paula…
 32 mins ago
09.18.19
Merriam-Webster Adds Non-Binary Pronoun ‘They’ to its Dictionary
 5 hours ago
09.18.19
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Simon Cowell Gets Caught In Lies On The…
 15 hours ago
09.17.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Luke Islam Does It Again With “Never Enough”…
 17 hours ago
09.17.19
Normani Soul Train Music awards
Diplo, Normani, Kehlani & More Shine In Fenty…
 18 hours ago
09.17.19
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Wendy Williams Makes Big Announcement During Season 11…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Taylor Swift Is Joining The Upcoming Season Of…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
The cast of the Emmy-winning "Seinfeld"
Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights To ‘Seinfeld’
 2 days ago
09.16.19
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals
Adele Is Ready To Make An ‘Upbeat’ Breakup…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
8 items
Demi Lovato Reportedly Went On Date With ‘Bachelorette’…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea
Kim Kardashian West’s Advice To Those Who Have…
 5 days ago
09.13.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
“Are You Afraid Of The Dark?” Returns To…
 5 days ago
09.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close