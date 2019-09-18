Watch Kelly Clarkson Reunite With Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul & Randy Jackson [VIDEO]

Oh, you knew this was going to happen with Kelly Clarkson and her new show!

On Wednesday’s episode, the American Idol winner brought back the OG judges, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell for a reunion that will have you all the way back in your feels remembering about the iconic first season of Idol.

“I actually genuinely do not believe we would be sitting here today if you hadn’t entered the show that day,” Cowell told Clarkson. “The whole premise of this show was, we had to find a star who was going to sell records We found some great people that whole year but when you delivered that moment on that first live show and when you sang that winning song at the end.”

Clarkson, as you may recall, won the very first season of Idol, helping kick off a boom of singing competitions and her Grammy-award winning career. Abdul called her victory a “game-changer” and Jackson told her he can recall the moment where they had something big on their hands.

“We looked at each other at the end of the finale and said, ‘Wow, this thing is really going to work.’ I think that is the moment that we knew,” Jackson said. The show would become the launching point of fellow Idol winners such as Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert.

Since her show was announced last September, The Kelly Clarkson Show has received strong ratings and has featured great guests such as The Rock,

