They’re Back: BTS Returns To Work After ‘Rest & Relaxation’

BTS named ambassadors for Hyundai

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

BTS took a well-deserved break a couple of months ago but it appears that the break is over and the boys are officially back to work.

The K-pop group was spotted leaving the country after celebrating South Korea’s Chuseok holiday this weekend, per Billboard. The first stop upon leaving Incheon Airport? Filming “a television show” overseas, according to the group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment. “Wrapping up its extended vacation, BTS departed overseas this morning for an engagement abroad.”

Last month, the group announced they were taking a break after working non-stop for years, building arguably the world’s biggest fan army, touring, releasing albums and more. “This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” the company’s statement read, which explained the hiatus would hopefully give the group “a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”

The stadium tour for Love Yourself: Speak Yourself kicks off in Saudi Arabia in October, followed by three dates in Seoul South Korea.

BTS

