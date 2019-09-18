Entertainment News
Lizzo Apologizes After Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing Her Order

New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo

Lizzo has an issue with Postmates.

On Monday, the “Truth Hurts” singer tweeted that one of the couriers for the food delivery service had stolen her order, prompting a massive wave of social media memes, scrutiny and more for the driver. But in a moment of clarity, she posted an apology on Tuesday, highlighting the damage she could have caused to the driver.

“I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger.”

She added,  “Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”

In a since-deleted post, Lizzo posted a screenshot of the Postmates app that included the picture of her courier saying, “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. She lucky I don’t fight no more.”

Postmates quickly responded to apologize for the lack of customer service which prompted Lizzo to DM them in regards to her unsatisfaction with the company.

In a statement, Postmates wrote, “As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue. We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience.”

While some went up for Lizzo, others recognized the ramifications of putting the driver’s information on social media. As has been the case in the past, some pop starts publicly dragging non-celebs and heaping toxic fans upon them causes more harm than anything.

As busy as her year has been, Lizzo isn’t slowing down. She recently starred in the film Hustlers with Jennifer LopezConstance Wu , and Cardi B, is back on her Cuz I Love You Too tour. She also has the No. 1 song in the country three weeks running with “Truth Hurts” and if it stays at No. 1 come Monday, she would have the longest-reigning No. 1 song in the country by a female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100.

