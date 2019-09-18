News
HomeNews

Beyoncé Shares Footage Of Rumi and Sir Carter [Video]

The royal pair in action.

Source: PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 05: Beyonce performs onstage during the 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 5, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

Not only did Beyoncé surprise her fans with new content but also let her huge following a little closer into her personal life. She let the world get a good look at her twin children.

Earlier this week Queen B premiered the Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift documentary, a behind the scenes special that detailed the making of The Gift, the soundtrack to The Lion King. While viewers were treated to the inner workings of how she curated her tribute to Africa, she also let the Beyhive and beyond get a glimpse at her two youngest children Rum and Sir.

In a scene where the Houston, Texas native is being driven around after landing in the mother continent she pans to both tots who are sitting in booster seats. As spotted on Page Six both kids bear a striking resemblance to both entertainers.

In another clip the twins are seen interacting with their older sister Blue Ivy and their grandmother Tina Knowles.

You can watch the official Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift trailer below.

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Beyoncé Shares Footage Of Rumi and Sir Carter [Video] was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Atomic Blonde' - Arrivals
Chelsea Handler Gets Serious About White Privilege In…
 2 mins ago
09.18.19
Family Matters
Chance The Rapper Turns Jimmy Kimmel Live Into…
 2 hours ago
09.18.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Lizzo Apologizes After Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing…
 4 hours ago
09.18.19
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 8 hours ago
09.18.19
BTS named ambassadors for Hyundai
They’re Back: BTS Returns To Work After ‘Rest…
 9 hours ago
09.18.19
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 1
Watch Kelly Clarkson Reunite With Simon Cowell, Paula…
 9 hours ago
09.18.19
Merriam-Webster Adds Non-Binary Pronoun ‘They’ to its Dictionary
 14 hours ago
09.18.19
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Simon Cowell Gets Caught In Lies On The…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Luke Islam Does It Again With “Never Enough”…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Normani Soul Train Music awards
Diplo, Normani, Kehlani & More Shine In Fenty…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Wendy Williams Makes Big Announcement During Season 11…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Taylor Swift Is Joining The Upcoming Season Of…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
The cast of the Emmy-winning "Seinfeld"
Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights To ‘Seinfeld’
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close