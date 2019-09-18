News
Lil Wayne Stars In New Hilarious Ad For Tom Clancy’s ‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’

The open beta will also launch on September 26–30 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.  

Lil Wayne Stars In New "Squad Up" 'Ghost Recon Breakpoint' Ad

Source: Ubisoft / Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s release date is quickly approaching, so it’s time to start the promo train. Today Ubisoft unveiled a pretty hilarious ad featuring the Young Money general Lil Wayne.

David Leitch (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2) directed the 5:20 live-action trailer dubbed “Squad Up.” In it, Wayne shows up right in the nick of time in typical Weezy fashion joining a trio of gamers. One of the characters in the game, a female spec ops soldier, is hilariously voiced by one by one of the male players.

While showing off some of the games co-op features and gameplay mechanics like sync-shot, Wayne gets hilariously distracted. His real-word antics while playing causes his in-game character to do some weird things. His teammates are visibly frustrated by their famous partner’slack of focus and understandably so.

Speaking on the new spot, director David Leitch added:

“More than anything, the key point of all action is to tell a story, and in this spot, we’re telling a story with these characters in the world of the game and also the characters in their worlds at home. We wanted to make sure we have these distinct characters that jump off the page and that the action defines them in a real, particular way. We have this fun juxtaposition with the different characters and their voices, too, which is a great conceit.”

The ad will officially begin airing during Thursday Night Football on October 3 and WWE Smackdown on October 4 when the game is officially released. Ubisoft also revealed that the open beta will also launch on September 26–30 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

We already got a chance to preview the game before the closed beta kicked off earlier in the month and we were very impressed with what we got to play and experience. To get yourself amped for upcoming open beta checkout the ‘Squad Up’ live-action trailer below.

Photo: Ubisoft / Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Lil Wayne Stars In New Hilarious Ad For Tom Clancy’s ‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’ was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

