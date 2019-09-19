Entertainment News
Chelsea Handler Gets Serious About White Privilege In Netflix Doc

Racism will never be completely fixed if we don’t have open and honest conversations about things like white privilege. I admit it is an uncomfortable subject matter, but it’s a necessity if we really want to heal the world. We need more strong-minded white men and women to speak up and stand up for what’s right. The problem will never be solved just by African-Americans. This is an issue that will need the entire human race to come together on. Open your hearts to hear each other. Listen with the intention to gain clarity and a better understanding of what other people (who don’t look like you) go through. -Love, Diamond

