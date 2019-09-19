Chelsea Handler Gets Serious About White Privilege In Netflix Doc

Racism will never be completely fixed if we don’t have open and honest conversations about things like white privilege. I admit it is an uncomfortable subject matter, but it’s a necessity if we really want to heal the world. We need more strong-minded white men and women to speak up and stand up for what’s right. The problem will never be solved just by African-Americans. This is an issue that will need the entire human race to come together on. Open your hearts to hear each other. Listen with the intention to gain clarity and a better understanding of what other people (who don’t look like you) go through. -Love, Diamond

