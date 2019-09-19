H-Town
HomeH-Town

Gallery Furniture, Lakewood Church Offering Shelter For Flood Victims

Joel Olsteen

Source: Getty / Getty

In light of the flooding due to Tropical Depression Imelda, both Mattress Mack and Joel Olsteen are offering shelter. The Gallery Furniture located on 6006 North Freeway and Lakewood Church located 3700 SW Freeway are offering assistance for those who have been trapped by floodwaters with nowhere to go.

Jim McIngvale, who did a similar act during Hurricane Harvey is once again stepping up to the plate.

 

Additional shelters can be found at:

  • Humble First Assembly of God Church, located at 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338
  • St. Timothy Lutheran Church, located at 14225 Hargrave Rd, Houston, TX 77070

MORE TROPICAL DEPRESSION IMELDA:

RELATED: Tropical Depression Imelda: School Closures, High Water Areas &amp; More

 

Gallery Furniture, Lakewood Church Offering Shelter For Flood Victims was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift Revisits Feud With Kanye West: “He…
 3 hours ago
09.19.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 5 hours ago
09.19.19
Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Atomic Blonde' - Arrivals
Chelsea Handler Gets Serious About White Privilege In…
 18 hours ago
09.18.19
Family Matters
Chance The Rapper Turns Jimmy Kimmel Live Into…
 19 hours ago
09.18.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Lizzo Apologizes After Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing…
 22 hours ago
09.18.19
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
BTS named ambassadors for Hyundai
They’re Back: BTS Returns To Work After ‘Rest…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 1
Watch Kelly Clarkson Reunite With Simon Cowell, Paula…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Merriam-Webster Adds Non-Binary Pronoun ‘They’ to its Dictionary
 1 day ago
09.18.19
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Simon Cowell Gets Caught In Lies On The…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Luke Islam Does It Again With “Never Enough”…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Normani Soul Train Music awards
Diplo, Normani, Kehlani & More Shine In Fenty…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Wendy Williams Makes Big Announcement During Season 11…
 3 days ago
09.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close