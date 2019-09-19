Entertainment News
Marshmello Gets Cooking Lesson From His Grandma

2018 Park City

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

If anyone knows how to cook, it’s Grandma!  Marshmello gets schooled by his Grandma on how to cook a delicious Spanish paella.  How cute is Grandma-Mello?!  The only question I really have … honestl and truly … how do they eat with the mello helmet on? Like, is there a secret latch in that thing that allows them to make it happen or what? Let me know!

Marshmello Gets Cooking Lesson From His Grandma was originally published on radionowindy.com

