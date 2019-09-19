If anyone knows how to cook, it’s Grandma! Marshmello gets schooled by his Grandma on how to cook a delicious Spanish paella. How cute is Grandma-Mello?! The only question I really have … honestl and truly … how do they eat with the mello helmet on? Like, is there a secret latch in that thing that allows them to make it happen or what? Let me know!

Marshmello Gets Cooking Lesson From His Grandma was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 2 hours ago

