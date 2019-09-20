National
HomeNational

Two People Detained After “Storm After 51” Hoax Draws Hundreds To Secret Base

US-PEOPLE-AREA 51

Source: BRIDGET BENNETT / Getty

It actually happened.

What started as an internet hoax turned into a legitimate thing as people arrived early Friday at the once-secret Area 51 in Nevada. They gathered at the appointed time an internet hoaxster with one goal in mind: to “storm” the facility and see aliens.

Two people were detained in the event after back in June, millions had responded to a post on Facebook calling for people to run into the Air Force test site that has been the focus of nearly, if not all UFC conspiracy theories.

The post joked, “They can’t stop all of us. Let’s see them aliens.” Facebook eventually removed the post because it went against the company’s “community standards” but not after 2 million people had said they were interested in attending the event.

The military initially took it as a joke but then had to release a serious and stern warning saying that lethal force could be used if people entered the Nevada Test and Training Range and that local and state police would arrest people if they tried to cross the boundary. Sure enough, a couple of folks did.

Read more here.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Storms Area 51 With Young Thug &amp; Mason Ramsey In New “Old Town Road” Video [WATCH]

area 51

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 2 mins ago
09.20.19
2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Mental Health Battle…
 44 mins ago
09.20.19
Nick Carter Files Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron…
 20 hours ago
09.20.19
Marshmello Gets Cooking Lesson From His Grandma
 20 hours ago
09.19.19
Taylor Swift Revisits Feud With Kanye West: “He…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 1 day ago
09.19.19
Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Atomic Blonde' - Arrivals
Chelsea Handler Gets Serious About White Privilege In…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Family Matters
Chance The Rapper Turns Jimmy Kimmel Live Into…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Lizzo Apologizes After Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
BTS named ambassadors for Hyundai
They’re Back: BTS Returns To Work After ‘Rest…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 1
Watch Kelly Clarkson Reunite With Simon Cowell, Paula…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Merriam-Webster Adds Non-Binary Pronoun ‘They’ to its Dictionary
 2 days ago
09.18.19
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Simon Cowell Gets Caught In Lies On The…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close