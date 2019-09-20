H-Town
HomeH-Town

Aldine Football Player Saves Woman, Child From Flood Waters

The resiliency of Houston displayed yet again during a major storm was found yesterday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda battered the area. Some may have found fish and others chose to rescue those in need.

Aldine HS football player Jayden Payne, a junior who plays tight end for the school, took matters into his own hands as floodwaters began to rise in the area on Thursday. After noticing a BMW SUV drive into a ditch, Payne sprang into action, jumping into the bayou to rescue a woman and her daughter who were trapped in the vehicle.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

“I hurried up, threw my jacket off, I threw my shirt off,” Payne said. “I ran over there across in front of all the cars. I didn’t care if all the cars stopped or not because I was more worried about their safety than my safety. I feel like I did something great. I had to make sure two of God’s children didn’t die at an early age.”

Payne grabbed the woman and her child and pushed them out of the bayou with the help of two other men. As the mother and her little girl began spitting up water, Payne stayed with the family to ensure their safety.

“To risk your own life to save people that you don’t know — he didn’t know that lady and her child,” Aldine head coach Hank Semler said. “He just saw fellow people that needed help and he just immediately sprung to action.”

RELATED: Tropical Depression Imelda: School Closures, High Water Areas &amp; More

Aldine Football Player Saves Woman, Child From Flood Waters was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

jayden payne

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 2 mins ago
09.20.19
2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Mental Health Battle…
 44 mins ago
09.20.19
Nick Carter Files Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron…
 20 hours ago
09.20.19
Marshmello Gets Cooking Lesson From His Grandma
 20 hours ago
09.19.19
Taylor Swift Revisits Feud With Kanye West: “He…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 1 day ago
09.19.19
Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Atomic Blonde' - Arrivals
Chelsea Handler Gets Serious About White Privilege In…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Family Matters
Chance The Rapper Turns Jimmy Kimmel Live Into…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Lizzo Apologizes After Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
BTS named ambassadors for Hyundai
They’re Back: BTS Returns To Work After ‘Rest…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 1
Watch Kelly Clarkson Reunite With Simon Cowell, Paula…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Merriam-Webster Adds Non-Binary Pronoun ‘They’ to its Dictionary
 2 days ago
09.18.19
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Simon Cowell Gets Caught In Lies On The…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close