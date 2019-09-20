Aldine Football Player Saves Woman, Child From Flood Waters

The resiliency of Houston displayed yet again during a major storm was found yesterday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda battered the area. Some may have found fish and others chose to rescue those in need.

Aldine HS football player Jayden Payne, a junior who plays tight end for the school, took matters into his own hands as floodwaters began to rise in the area on Thursday. After noticing a BMW SUV drive into a ditch, Payne sprang into action, jumping into the bayou to rescue a woman and her daughter who were trapped in the vehicle.

“I hurried up, threw my jacket off, I threw my shirt off,” Payne said. “I ran over there across in front of all the cars. I didn’t care if all the cars stopped or not because I was more worried about their safety than my safety. I feel like I did something great. I had to make sure two of God’s children didn’t die at an early age.”

Payne grabbed the woman and her child and pushed them out of the bayou with the help of two other men. As the mother and her little girl began spitting up water, Payne stayed with the family to ensure their safety.

“To risk your own life to save people that you don’t know — he didn’t know that lady and her child,” Aldine head coach Hank Semler said. “He just saw fellow people that needed help and he just immediately sprung to action.”

Mustang football player Jayden Payne jumped into the water to help save a woman and her toddler when the car they were in went into the ditch running beside Aldine HS. Great job Jayden…and the 2 other men who risked their lives to help another! @AldineHS_AISD @AldineISD pic.twitter.com/dyCWoCsx7l — @GungHoMustangs (@gunghomustangs) September 19, 2019

