Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Mental Health Battle In Speech [VIDEO]

2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

“This is my truth,” Selena Gomez said of her decision to step out of the spotlight to focus on her mental health last year. “I think that we are better when we tell the truth.”

In a speech at McLean Hospital in Boston, Gomez to spoke how periods of her being unhappy and the stigma against mental health made her finally choose herself beyond all others.

“Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn’t able to stay all kept up and together. I wasn’t able to keep a smile or to keep thinks looking normal,” she told the audience. “And it felt like all of my pain and anxiety washed over me all at once, and it was one of the scariest moments of my life.”

The star revealed that she got support from doctors who were able to give her a clear diagnosis and that despite the information being terrifying, she felt relieved because she understood why she had suffered for depression and anxiety.

“So I began to face it head on,” Gomez continued, “I actually sought out to get the help that I needed. I got educated. I talked to a lot of people that were suffering with the same things. I read a lot about it, and it was something that kind of took over and I became very passionate about it.”

She added, “Although this does not mean that it has all gone away, but I can say that after a year of a lot of intense work that I am happier, I am healthier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I’ve ever been, so I’m very happy about that.”

You can watch Gomez’ speech below.

