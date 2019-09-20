Maroon 5 Share New Single “Memories” [NEW MUSIC]

This is a welcome surprise. Maroon 5 shares a brand new song that filled with nostalgia in “Memories” and you can hear it now.

It’s the first song for the band since 2017’s “Girls Like You” with Cardi B. The difference between then and now for the band? It’s not all about love and shattered relationships. Instead, “Memories” is all about remembering loved ones who are no longer with us and remembering the good times.

According to frontman Adam Levine, “Memories” is for “anyone who has ever experienced loss. In other words, this song is for all of us.”

In a new interview with Beats 1, Levine explained why the band decided to write this song for this moment.

“I think when you write songs and you’re in a band and you do your thing for this long, as you said, you get to the point where, wow, let’s take a look at where we’re at and maybe have that be reflected in the music in a way,” he said.

“Let’s try a song that’s not about…relationships and not about the broken relationships of the past and let’s move on to something that’s maybe a little more, even more universal, I think,” the singer continued. “And I think it’s an amazing moment to have something that forces all of us to take a look at… something that makes us innately human, which is exploring loss and the things that have happened.”

