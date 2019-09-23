Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She’s Trademarking Hot Girl Summer

It’s officially Fall but Houston’s hot girl Megan Thee Stallion has some unfinished business regarding her popular “Hot Girl Summer” term. The rapper has already filed a trademark for numerous points of use for the term as it’s turned not only into a hit single with Nicki Minaj but also it’s been one of the more popular phrases used.

In a recent interview in Virginia, she confirmed that she was indeed trademarking the term, “It’s trademarked, we did it.”

As Megan’s star began to rise, brands and entities all over began using the phrase, even after Megan had to define it time and time again for the people who truly didn’t understand what it meant. Was it promoting promiscuity? Nope. Was it all about doing whatever necessary to live your best life for your health, finances and more? Yup.

Speaking to Allure earlier this month, Meg revealed her reason behind trademarking the wildly popular phrase.

“I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did. It was just me talking shit, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be,” she said. “When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me.’ But I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing.”

Written By Brandon Caldwell Posted 1 hour ago

