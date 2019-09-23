2019 Emmys — The Complete Winners List

A major night of television happened during the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 22) in Los Angeles.
From Pose to Chernobyl, Amazon Prime Video’s Fleabag and Game Of Thrones, it was a celebration of the things that made us laugh, cry and even jump on television in 2018-19.
Game Of Thrones capped its epic run on HBO with two awards with the biggest win for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage (we think Lena Headley was robbed!)
Check out the full list of winners below including four wins for Fleabag, three of which went to creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge!
Emmy Awards 2019 – Complete Winners List
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones – WINNER
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag – WINNER
The Good Place
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch – WINNER
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl – WINNER
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose – WINNER
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – WINNER
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones – WINNER
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry – WINNER
Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Tony Hale, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Peter MacNicol, Veep
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Kristin Scott, Fleabag
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series of Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series of Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal – WINNER
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Game Of Thrones, “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
Game Of Thrones, “The Last Of The Starks,” David Nutter
Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night” Miguel Sapochnik
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly,” Daina Reid
Killing Eve, “Desperate Times,” Lisa Brühlmann
Ozark, “Reparations,” Jason Bateman – WINNER
Succession, “Celebration,” Adam McKay
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Better Call Saul, “Winner,” Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz
Bodyguard, “Episode 1,” Jed Mercurio
Game Of Thrones, “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly,” Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder
Killing Eve, “Nice And Neat,” Emerald Fennell
Succession, “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” Jesse Armstrong – WINNER
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Barry, “The Audition,” Alec Berg
Barry, “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski
Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Barry, “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge – WINNER
The Good Place, “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan
PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle
Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
Russian Doll, “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman
Veep, “Veep,” David Mandel
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Chernobyl, Johan Renck – WINNER
Escape At Dannemora, Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon, “Glory,” Jessica Yu
Fosse/Verdon, “Who’s Got The Pain,” Thomas Kail
A Very English Scandal, Stephen Frears
When They See Us, Ava DuVernay
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Chernobyl, Craig Mazin – WINNER
Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 6,” Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl
Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 7,” Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin
Fosse/Verdon, “Providence,”Steven Levenson and Joey Fields
A Very English Scandal, Russell T. Davies
When They See Us, “Part Four,” Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury
Outstanding Competition Program
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
Ru Paul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
James Corden, The World’s Best
Outstanding Structured Reality Program **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Queer Eye – WINNER
Shark Tank
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Somebody Feed Phil
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell – WINNER
Outstanding Variety Talk Show Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live – WINNER
Who Is America?
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Documentary Now!, “Waiting For The Artist,” Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas
Drunk History, “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?” Derek Waters
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Psychics,” Paul Pennolino
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson
Saturday Night Live, “Host : Adam Sandler,” Don Roy King – WINNER
Who Is America?, “Episode 102,” Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live) **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The 61st Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’ – WINNER
The Oscars
RENT
72nd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool – WINNER
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
Springsteen on Broadway
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Outstanding Narrator **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
Angela Bassett, The Flood
Liev Schreiber, The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti
Sir David Attenborough, Our Planet – WINNER
Juliet Stevenson, Queens of Mystery
Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom
Anthony Mendez, Wonders of Mexico
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
An Emmy for Megan
Hack Into Broad City
It’s Bruno!
Special
State of the Union – WINNER
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
Jimmy Fallon, Beto Breaks The Internet
Ed Begley Jr, CTRL ALT DELETE
Patton Oswalt, An Emmy for Megan
Ryan O’Connell, Special
Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union – WINNER
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
Ilana Glazer, Hack Into Broad City
Abbi Jacobson, Hack Into Broad City
Jessica Hecht, Special
Punam Patel, Special
Rosamund Pike, State of the Union – WINNER
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys
Billy on the Street
Carpool Karaoke: The Series – WINNER
Gay of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Randy Rainbow Show