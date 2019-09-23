2019 Emmys — The Complete Winners List

A major night of television happened during the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 22) in Los Angeles.

From Pose to Chernobyl, Amazon Prime Video’s Fleabag and Game Of Thrones, it was a celebration of the things that made us laugh, cry and even jump on television in 2018-19.

Game Of Thrones capped its epic run on HBO with two awards with the biggest win for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage (we think Lena Headley was robbed!)

Check out the full list of winners below including four wins for Fleabag, three of which went to creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge!

Emmy Awards 2019 – Complete Winners List

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones – WINNER

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag – WINNER

The Good Place

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch – WINNER

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl – WINNER

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose – WINNER

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – WINNER

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones – WINNER

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry – WINNER

Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Tony Hale, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott, Fleabag

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series of Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series of Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal – WINNER

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones, “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Game Of Thrones, “The Last Of The Starks,” David Nutter

Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night” Miguel Sapochnik

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly,” Daina Reid

Killing Eve, “Desperate Times,” Lisa Brühlmann

Ozark, “Reparations,” Jason Bateman – WINNER

Succession, “Celebration,” Adam McKay

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Winner,” Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz

Bodyguard, “Episode 1,” Jed Mercurio

Game Of Thrones, “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly,” Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder

Killing Eve, “Nice And Neat,” Emerald Fennell

Succession, “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” Jesse Armstrong – WINNER

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Barry, “The Audition,” Alec Berg

Barry, “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader

The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski

Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Barry, “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge – WINNER

The Good Place, “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan

PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle

Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler

Russian Doll, “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman

Veep, “Veep,” David Mandel

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Chernobyl, Johan Renck – WINNER

Escape At Dannemora, Ben Stiller

Fosse/Verdon, “Glory,” Jessica Yu

Fosse/Verdon, “Who’s Got The Pain,” Thomas Kail

A Very English Scandal, Stephen Frears

When They See Us, Ava DuVernay

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Chernobyl, Craig Mazin – WINNER

Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 6,” Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl

Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 7,” Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin

Fosse/Verdon, “Providence,”Steven Levenson and Joey Fields

A Very English Scandal, Russell T. Davies

When They See Us, “Part Four,” Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury

Outstanding Competition Program

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

Ru Paul’s Drag Race – WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

James Corden, The World’s Best

Outstanding Structured Reality Program **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Queer Eye – WINNER

Shark Tank

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Somebody Feed Phil

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell – WINNER

Outstanding Variety Talk Show Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live – WINNER

Who Is America?

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Documentary Now!, “Waiting For The Artist,” Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas

Drunk History, “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?” Derek Waters

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Psychics,” Paul Pennolino

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson

Saturday Night Live, “Host : Adam Sandler,” Don Roy King – WINNER

Who Is America?, “Episode 102,” Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 61st Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’ – WINNER

The Oscars

RENT

72nd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool – WINNER

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Springsteen on Broadway

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Outstanding Narrator **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

Angela Bassett, The Flood

Liev Schreiber, The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti

Sir David Attenborough, Our Planet – WINNER

Juliet Stevenson, Queens of Mystery

Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom

Anthony Mendez, Wonders of Mexico

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

An Emmy for Megan

Hack Into Broad City

It’s Bruno!

Special

State of the Union – WINNER

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

Jimmy Fallon, Beto Breaks The Internet

Ed Begley Jr, CTRL ALT DELETE

Patton Oswalt, An Emmy for Megan

Ryan O’Connell, Special

Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union – WINNER

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

Ilana Glazer, Hack Into Broad City

Abbi Jacobson, Hack Into Broad City

Jessica Hecht, Special

Punam Patel, Special

Rosamund Pike, State of the Union – WINNER

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series **Presented at Creative Arts Emmys

Billy on the Street

Carpool Karaoke: The Series – WINNER

Gay of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The Randy Rainbow Show

