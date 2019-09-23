This little girl is my hero. A 9 year old girl from St. Louis that loves her some cheese came up with a genius way to sneak her favorite snack into class. She took an old lip balm tube and filled it with her favorite cheese so she could have some during class. I bet this become a real product in the next few months all thanks to this creative kid.
PICTURE: 9 Year Old Sneaks Cheese Into Class By Putting It Inside An Old Lip Balm Tube was originally published on radionowindy.com
