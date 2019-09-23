News
HomeNews

Postmates Driver Lizzo Accused Of Stealing Expensive Eats Says She’s Living In Fear

The driver, only known as Tiffany W., claims she was just doing her job and kept it moving after waiting an allotted five minutes for delivery.

Singer LIZZO Performs Live on NBC's "TODAY"nRockefeller PlazanNew York, NYnAugust 23, 2019

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Lizzo got on the wrong side of Twitter last week after using Twitter to out a Postmates driver she accused of stealing her expensive food by name. The “Juice” star has since apologized for putting the driver on blast, who has since come out saying she fears harm will come to her based on Lizzo’s accusation of theft.

TMZ reports:

The driver, Tiffany W., tells TMZ … her world was turned upside down when the “Truth Hurts” singer excoriated her on Twitter — to her near-million followers — saying, “this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more.” Lizzo also included a screenshot of her profile photo.

This has scared the crap out of her. She’s afraid to leave her home and even go to work, for fear someone might harm her or even worse.

As for the delivery incident … we’re told Lizzo’s order was supposed to go to a Boston hotel, but there was no room number listed and no one answered the phone linked to the account.

We’re told Tiffany went the extra mile and hit up the hotel concierge. She says she went into the lobby and continued to try to contact the customer and heard nothing back. Tiffany ended up waiting for a total of 10 minutes and finally left.

As for the food … it was seafood, which Tiffany doesn’t even eat.

For what it’s worth, Postmates says that the driver was not in the wrong and waited for five minutes to deliver the food before moving on to her next destination.

Photo: WENN

Postmates Driver Lizzo Accused Of Stealing Expensive Eats Says She’s Living In Fear was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of ‘Friends’ With…
 45 mins ago
09.23.19
WATCH: Disney’s New ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She’s Trademarking Hot…
 6 hours ago
09.23.19
Emmy Award Trophy
2019 Emmys — The Complete Winners List
 14 hours ago
09.22.19
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Mental Health Battle…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Nick Carter Files Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
Marshmello Gets Cooking Lesson From His Grandma
 4 days ago
09.19.19
Taylor Swift Revisits Feud With Kanye West: “He…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 4 days ago
09.19.19
Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Atomic Blonde' - Arrivals
Chelsea Handler Gets Serious About White Privilege In…
 5 days ago
09.18.19
Family Matters
Chance The Rapper Turns Jimmy Kimmel Live Into…
 5 days ago
09.18.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Lizzo Apologizes After Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing…
 5 days ago
09.18.19
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 5 days ago
09.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close