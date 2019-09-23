Entertainment News
Jonas Brothers Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of ‘Friends’ With Hilarious Spoof Montage [VIDEO]

Jonas Brothers

Source: Peggy Sirota / Universal Music Group / Live Nation

Who knew the Jonas Brothers were big superfans of the show Friends?

The group helped celebrate the shows 25th anniversary with a hilarious clip of the band spoofing the show’s iconic opening montage. Mashing together scenes from their “Sucker” video to the sounds of the show’s original theme song “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas (along with their wives) put their own unique and hilarious spin on things to give tribute to the show which first aired on September 22, 1994.

“The One Where The Band Got Back Together. Happy 25th anniversary @FRIENDS! #Friends25,” the JoBros captioned the post.

They weren’t the only celebs giving tribute to the monumental show on “Friends Day” Sunday as Meghan Trainor performed the Friends theme song in a music-to-light show at the Empire State Building. Watch the JoBros tribute to Friends below and don’t miss the Jonas Brothers when they come to Houston Thursday (September 26th)!

jonas brothers

