Mattress Mack And City Officials Launch The Imelda Assistance Fund

Mattress Mack teams up with City Officials to offer help after Tropical Storm Imelda.

Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Mattress Mack does it again! He has teamed up with Mayor Sylvester Turner and Judge Lina Hidalgo for the Imelda Assistance Fund. If your home suffered damage from the storm, go HERE. You can also donate to the fund there as well.

If you are in need of immediate shelter, Judge Hidalgo has set up 2 recovery centers where you can find food, information on how to file a claim, support for clean up, legal services and more.

  1. Kingwood United Methodist Church – 1799 Woodlands Hill Drive, Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX 77339
  2. Grayson Community Center – 13828 Corpus Christie Street, Houston, TX 77015

Info is also available at ReadyHarris.org

via ABC13

 

