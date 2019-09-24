Crazed Miley Cyrus Fan Arrested After Making Threats On Social Media

Some good news for Miley Cyrus after a tumultuous few months in which she split from husband Liam Hemsworth and then ended her one-month whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter – and it involves an obsessed fan.

While in Las Vegas for a performance, a 42-year-old fan was arrested for making threats and allegedly saying he wants to get the singer pregnant. According to TMZ, David Ramsey was detained by Miley’s security at the show and then later arrested and booked into a local jail on a “felony charge of making threats” following a series of strange posts on his Twitter account.

Cyrus’ team was already on high alert for Ramsey after seeing his feed which included tweets such as: “here waiting for your concert. I hope we can meet up before the concert. I’ll get a room where ever you want” and “sorry for hurting you before. I blame trump and hope you can see past what happened.”

In another since-deleted message, he wrote, “I know after we are together we can party it up with 2pac, biggie, Prince, Michael Jackson and all those we lost. So any party you might have planned will be more of a pre-party.”

In case you didn’t realize … all those people are dead, so creepy!

He reportedly told her team that it was his “life’s mission to impregnate Miley.”

God that’s so scary. Glad to know Miley is OK after all that!

