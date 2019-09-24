Halsey Announces First Leg of ‘Manic’ World Tour

Halsey is going on tour! She recently announced the first leg of her Manic World Tour. Unfortunately, all the dates are overseas; however, there will be a second installment announced at some point. Keeping my fingers crossed she comes to either Indy or Houston again! Tour is set to kick off in February. Check out the dates below.
02/06 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink
02/07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club
02/09 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
02/13 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
02/15 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome
02/17 – Paris, France @ Dome De Paris
02/21 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
02/22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
02/24 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
02/26 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall
02/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
02/29 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith
03/02 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
03/04 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
03/05 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena
03/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
03/08 – London, UK @ The O2
03/10 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
Halsey has been busy working on her upcoming third album, Manic. Her latest single is called “Graveyard,” listen below.
