Halsey Announces First Leg of ‘Manic’ World Tour

Halsey is going on tour! She recently announced the first leg of her Manic World Tour. Unfortunately, all the dates are overseas; however, there will be a second installment announced at some point. Keeping my fingers crossed she comes to either Indy or Houston again! Tour is set to kick off in February. Check out the dates below.

02/06 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink

02/07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club

02/09 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

02/13 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

02/15 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome

02/17 – Paris, France @ Dome De Paris

02/21 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

02/22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

02/24 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

02/26 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall

02/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

02/29 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

03/02 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

03/04 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

03/05 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena

03/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

03/08 – London, UK @ The O2

03/10 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

Halsey has been busy working on her upcoming third album, Manic. Her latest single is called “Graveyard,” listen below.

