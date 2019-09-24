News
HomeNews

Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Jimmy Fallon To Hilariously Announce “Hot Girl Fall”

"The summer was dope, but the fall's even better."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

It’s official, “Hot Girl Summer” is over. No, it wasn’t because 21 Savage said, the leader of the movement Megan Thee Stallion with the help of Jimmy Fallon ushered in “Hot Girl Fall.”

Outside of the DaBaby, no one is hotter in the rap game right now than Megan Thee Stallion. The “Cash Sh*t” rapper — who just recently trademarked her popular term “Hot Girl Summer” — announced it’s that time to get “cozy with a pumpkin ass beer.”

In the video, Fallon asks Megan if he can participate in “Hot Girl Fall” too? She joyfully responds, “of course,” the movement is for everyone. BUT when asks can he call the it “Hot Guy Fall?” The Stallion shuts him down immediately with an emphatic NO.

We also learn that “Hot Girl Fall: means we can look forward too:

  1. Rocking matching vests with your dog.
  2. Rocking plaid from head to toe.
  3. Getting “lit as hell” on a hayride.
  4. Spending all your money baking pies.
  5. Wearing turtlenecks up to your hairline.

The temperatures are definitely dipping, but Megan will still be keeping it hot this fall and well into the winter. You can watch the hilarious clip below.

Photo: NBC / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Jimmy Fallon To Hilariously Announce “Hot Girl Fall” was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

hot girl fall , Jimmy Fallon , Megan Thee Stallion

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Halsey Announces First Leg of ‘Manic’ World Tour
 3 hours ago
09.24.19
Glastonbury Festival 2019
Crazed Miley Cyrus Fan Arrested After Making Threats…
 4 hours ago
09.24.19
‘Friends’ Co-Creator Spills What the Show’s Characters Are…
 8 hours ago
09.24.19
2019 MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X Reveals His Relationship Status On…
 23 hours ago
09.23.19
Lizzo Makes History As “Truth Hurts” Is Now…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of ‘Friends’ With…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
WATCH: Disney’s New ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She’s Trademarking Hot…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Emmy Award Trophy
2019 Emmys — The Complete Winners List
 2 days ago
09.22.19
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Mental Health Battle…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
Nick Carter Files Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron…
 5 days ago
09.20.19
Marshmello Gets Cooking Lesson From His Grandma
 5 days ago
09.19.19
Taylor Swift Revisits Feud With Kanye West: “He…
 5 days ago
09.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close